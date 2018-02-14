WARNING: This story includes graphic details some readers may find disturbing.

Former University of Ottawa coach Real Paiement, fired when allegations of sexual assault against two of his players came to light in 2014, is now testifying at their trial.

Guillaume Donovan and David Foucher are facing sexual assault charges in relation to an incident that allegedly happened at a Thunder Bay hotel. They were in town with the University of Ottawa hockey team, the Gee-Gees, at the time.

Former teammate Mathieu Leduc, who testified in French, said in his opinion, he did not see a sexual assault take place on the night in question.

He said he took brief looks into the hotel room Guillaume Donovan shared with another Gee-Gees player on the Thunder Bay trip during the night the team was celebrating a win.

Leduc was in a hotel room adjoining Donovan's room during the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2014.

Leduc said one of the times he looked through the door connecting the rooms he saw Donovan, his roommate and the woman Donovan's roommate had previously been having sex with, all engaged in some kind of sexual act.

No cries for help

He said he couldn't make out the details but saw the two players around the woman. During cross-examination, Donovan's lawyer Christian Deslauriers asked if he heard any signs of distress in the room.

"I didn't hear cries for help or someone in pain," Leduc said in French. Instead, he said he heard "sounds of pleasure" from the woman.

Leduc said he wouldn't have hesitated to stop Donovan if he suspected something was amiss, but he didn't think there was anything wrong at the time.

The Gee-Gees players were "pretty far along" that night and had been drinking heavily, Leduc said.

In her testimony late last week, the complainant said she was having consensual sex with Donovan's roommate when it was interrupted and two men forced themselves on her.

In court on Tuesday, several witnesses took the stand and were questioned by the Crown and defence lawyers. This included the young woman's friend who picked her up from the hotel that night. She testified the complainant appeared distressed when she got in the car.

The identity of the complainant is protected by a publication ban, which also prevents CBC News from naming some of the witnesses.

CBC Ottawa's Matthew Kupfer is in Thunder Bay covering the trial. You can review his live tweets here.