The University of Ottawa announced it will hold a commemorative ceremony for Loic Kayembe, a student and member of the Gee-Gees football team who died in his sleep Sunday morning.

A post on the Gee-Gees website said Kayembe, a social science student originally from Montreal, had played with the university team since 2015.

The statement said the defence lineman "brought energy and joy to the field" and to his teammates.

"Loic's vibrant personality radiated well beyond the football field and was appreciated not only by members of the other Gee-Gees academic teams but also by his classmates," the statement said.

Our hearts are filled with sadness at this loss. Qu'il repose en paix. https://t.co/n7dlxiwffY — @uOttawaGeeGees

A ceremony in his honour will be held before the start of the Panda Game scheduled for Saturday at TD Place.

The statement said Kayembe's family and the team ask for privacy during this difficult time.