More than 40 people are temporarily without a home after a cooking fire damaged a seniors' residence in Gatineau, Que., early Saturday morning, according to the local fire department.

Emergency crews said they were called to the Chartwell residence on Rue Cité-Jardin around 3 a.m. and had to help the more than 100 residents out of the building to fight the blaze.

No one was hurt, but the Gatineau fire department estimates the fire caused $250,000 in damage.