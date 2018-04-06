Court challenge over Gatineau arena dismissed

A former city councillor in Gatineau has lost a court challenge of the law that allowed the new arena for the Olympiques to move ahead.

Former councillor Denise Laferrière had challenged both the City of Gatineau and the Quebec government over a law that allowed the city to partner with a private company to build the arena complex.

Laferrière challenged the law on several grounds, but a Quebec court rejected her arguments.

The project's development had gone forward in spite of the legal challenge, but Gatineau mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said it was good to have any potential obstacles out of the way.

Opening in 2020

When the deal to build the 4,000-seat arena was announced in February 2017, some councillors complained the project was not tendered, while others didn't like moving the arena from the downtown to the city's east end.

But council voted 12 to 5 in favour of the agreement.

The total bill for the project is expected to be $79 million, with private company Vision Multisports Outaouais paying $16 million, the city of Gatineau contributing $36.5 million and the province of Quebec providing $26 million.

The arena, to be located on Boulevard de la Cité, near Boulevard Maloney Ouest, is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020.