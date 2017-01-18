Gatineau's transit workers will not be striking on Friday, but will instead consider other work-to-rule options as they continue to negotiate with Société de transport de l'Outaouais, Radio-Canada has learned.

The decision means the Outaouais transit system won't grind to a halt Friday, but commuters should expect delays and may feel an impact getting to and from Winterlude events.

The union, representing the 485 drivers and 115 maintenance workers, had already given the STO a 72-hour notice of possible work action on Friday.

On Monday the union scored a victory when the Canada Industrial Relations Board ruled against the STO, declaring that transit is not an essential service.

Drivers to wear jeans, refuse OT

But instead of an all-out labour stoppage, STO drivers plan to take a number of protest actions, including wearing jeans, refusing to work overtime, and refusing to work for any special event, such as Winterlude.

Drivers also plan to report any type of defect on buses, even minor ones, which could lead to more buses ending up in the garage. Mechanics, for their part, will no longer work overtime as of Friday.

The job actions could begin as early as 4 a.m. Friday.

No date has been set for an actual walkout.

According to the union, deteriorating working conditions and scheduling are the key issues in contract negotiations.

An STO spokesperson said earlier this week the STO hopes a meeting with a mediator on Friday will yield positive results.