Talks will soon resume between the union representing Gatineau transit employees and the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO), the transit company has announced.

The agreement to return to the bargaining table comes on the same day that the union began work-to-rule actions in lieu of an all-out labour stoppage.

The STO is in the process of renewing a collective agreement with 485 drivers and 115 employees responsible for bus maintenance.

The union has said deteriorating working conditions and scheduling are the key issues in the negotiations.

The STO had urged the Canada Industrial Relations Board to declare transit in Gatineau an essential service — thus preventing a strike — but the board sided with the union in its decision earlier this week.

While there could still be a strike at some point, for now STO employees are only undertaking on-the-job pressure tactics — like sending buses to the garage for any defect, no matter how seemingly insignificant.

Drivers are also expected to refuse to work overtime, nor will they ferry passengers to special events like Winterlude.

Although the negotiations are resuming, it's expected the work-to-rule actions will continue during the talks.