Société de transport de l'Outaouais held a news conference Thursday morning as job action by its drivers and maintenance workers looms. (Radio-Canada)

Gatineau's public transit agency said it's pleased with a decision by the union representing bus drivers and other employees not to call a full strike, but warned other job action that could begin Friday may still disrupt the system.

The union representing drivers and maintenance workers at Société de transport de l'Outaouais, or STO, advised their employer of job action to begin Friday after the Canada Industrial Relations Board declared earlier this week that transit is not an essential service in Gatineau — leaving open the possibility of a full strike.

The union, representing the 485 drivers and 115 maintenance workers, has said that, so far, drivers plan to take a number of protest actions including wearing jeans, refusing to work overtime and refusing to work for any special event, such as Winterlude.

Drivers also plan to report any type of defect on buses, even minor ones, which could lead to more buses ending up in the garage.

The job actions could begin as early as 4 a.m. Friday.

Commuters should plan ahead

Gilles Carpentier, STO's president, said at a news conference Thursday that the decision not to strike gives the agency time to step back and consider next steps, but added that the planned job actions could result in disruptions and delays.

STO executive director Line Thiffeault said transit users should budget for more travel time and carefully follow information provided on the STO's website. Thiffeault also said it's difficult to assess the potential impact of employees who may refuse to work overtime.

No date has been set for an actual walkout.

According to the union, deteriorating working conditions and scheduling are the key issues in contract negotiations.