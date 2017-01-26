Tensions were on the rise Thursday between Gatineau's transit agency and its workers as more bus trips were cancelled and drivers were sent home without pay in a development their union is calling a "lockout in disguise."

Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) spokeswoman Céline Gauthier confirmed on Wednesday that drivers are being sent home if a working bus isn't available for them.

​"We're asking drivers to wait up to an hour and a half. They're paid during that time," said Gauthier. "But if their bus is being repaired, then we send them home and they're no longer paid as of that point."

The STO cancelled 185 trips on Wednesday, and 79 trips on Thursday morning.

The unusually high number of cancellations comes after the union representing STO workers announced Jan. 21 that drivers and mechanics would start reporting even the smallest issues and defects, sending the buses in for repairs.

"These are consequences of actions initiated by the union," said Gauthier. "Naturally we're trying as best we can to assign drivers a bus."

STO spokeswoman Céline Gauthier confirmed drivers are being sent home without pay if a working bus can't be found within an hour and a half. (Radio-Canada)

Tactic 'lockout in disguise' union says

Gauthier said the STO is justified in sending drivers home without pay because the union's tactics mean the collective agreement is no longer enforceable.

The union strongly disagrees, calling the STO's move a "lockout in disguise".

In a release issued Wednesday, Syndicat uni du Transport Local 591 accused the STO of keeping fully operational buses in its garage, and said it's consulting with lawyers about options to counteract the STO's move to send drivers home.

"I find it lamentable how this employer is treating its employees," union president Félix Gendron told Radio-Canada Wednesday. "It's a cavalier way to respond to our pressure tactics which, if the STO was properly managed, wouldn't affect transit operations."

Union president Félix Gendron called the STO's response to the union's tactics 'cavalier.' (Radio-Canada)

Passengers feeling impact

For many passengers, the cancellations resulted in long lines and packed buses.

"I'm thinking it's getting to be a little crazy here," said Michael Artelle as he waited for his STO bus at the Rivermead stop in Aylmer. "I can put up with it probably for another two weeks, but if it's going to drag on like an OC Transpo type thing, then I might start driving to work."

In December 2008 OC Transpo drivers, dispatchers and maintenance workers began a strike that lasted more than seven weeks.

Another STO passenger, Normand Bergeron, said the uncertainty of his commute is his biggest concern.

"If it gets to a point where the service is unpredictable, then it's better to have a full strike rather not knowing what to do," he said.

The STO and the union are scheduled to sit down with a mediator on Monday.