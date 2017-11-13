A Gatineau social worker who deals with youth has been charged with sexual assault after two teens complained about his behaviour.

Gatineau police told Radio-Canada on Monday that they opened an investigation into the 52-year-old worker after two complainants — aged 14 and 18 — came forward with the allegations on Sept. 7. One of the teens was a client, according to police.

CBC News is not naming the accused in order to protect the identity of one of the complainants.

The worker, who was employed by the youth services branch of the Centre intégré de la Santé et des services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO), was fired from his job on Sept. 8. Police did not say when the reported incidents happened.

Police charged him on Oct. 2 with one count of sexual assault in relation to the 18-year-old complainant and one count of sexual interference in relation to the 14-year-old.

The accused is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 22.