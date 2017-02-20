The City of Gatineau says it can't use seven snow removal trucks and it wants the company that sold the defective vehicles to fix the problem.

The city has issued a formal notice to Surgenor Truck Group, which won a $1.5-million contract in July 2014 to provide the 10-wheelers to the municipality, urging them to repair a suspension problem that has kept them in the garage for the past two winters.

"There are trucks we have that we cannot use ... it's unacceptable," said Jean Lessard, city councillor responsible for overseeing snow removal efforts, in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada.

The city took possession of the trucks in January 2015 but operators quickly discovered they would vibrate when they were clearing roads.

As a result, Gatineau municipal officials — in conjunction with the Syndicat des cols bleus, the union that represents the truck operators — filed a complaint with Quebec's workplace safety board.

"There was a lot of vibration in the cabin itself, the steering wheel, even in the truck. There are plastic parts that have begun to crack and break and the trucks are new," union president Denis Savard told Radio-Canada.

Coun. Jean Lessard says it is "unacceptable" the city hasn't been able to use seven new snow removal trucks. (Radio-Canada)

Old trucks kept in service

The 10-wheelers have remained in the garage this winter, one of the snowiest winters in the past 10 years.

In an email, the City of Gatineau said officials have tried to work around the problem with the help of nine new snow removal trucks purchased in October 2016.

The new trucks were intended to replace nine older trucks that were set to be decommissioned, but instead only two of the older trucks were removed from service — keeping the fleet size the same, the city said.

Despite the truck woes, the city said that snow removal has gone as planned this winter and there have been no major problems.