A private Gatineau snow removal company told its 1,600 clients it was ceasing operations due to financial hardships just as a major storm hit the region.

Josée Bourdage said she paid RM Déneigement to clear snow from her property until April 15 but is now left with no service for the rest of the season.

"The reason that I hired a snow removal company is that I have back problems. Now I'm stuck for the rest of the winter," she told Radio-Canada in French on Sunday.

The owner of the company refused to comment but his spouse told Radio-Canada that money problems are behind the decision to stop clearing snow.

Jhade Millette says financial difficulties led RM Déneigement to cease operations in Gatineau. (Radio-Canada)

"I know a lot of people will think this is something that was planned for a long time but that's not the case... It's simply that the money is not there," Jhade Millette said.

"Salary payments, the cost of fuel and all that," she said, adding that this winter has come with lots of snow.

The explanation is little consolation for paying customers like Bourdage who are now left to clean up from Sunday's storm themselves, with no promise of refund from RM Déneigement.

On Sunday, the Ottawa International Airport recorded 28 centimetres of fresh snow — the snowiest day so far this season.