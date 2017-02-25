A sinkhole has closed a northbound stretch of Boulevard Maisonneuve in downtown Gatineau.

The sinkhole developed Saturday afternoon, Gatineau police said.

Boulevard Maisonneuve northbound has been closed between Rue Verdun and Boulevard Sacré-Coeur, police said.

Boul. Maisonneuve fermé en direction nord à la hauteur de la rue Verdun jusqu’au boul. Sacré-Cœur. Détour par Laurier #circulation #Gatineau — @PoliceGatineau

Detours are in place, said police, and traffic is being diverted to nearby Rue Laurier.

Saturday's sinkhole is significantly smaller than the one that shut down Rideau Street in Ottawa last summer.