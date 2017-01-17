Two students were taken to hospital with injuries after a "mini explosion" in a garbage can at l'École polyvalente Le Carrefour on Tuesday afternoon.

In a letter to parents, the Commission scolaire des Draveurs said some students at the combined middle and high school lit fire to a garbage can that had an aerosol can inside of it, causing a "mini explosion" at around 2:15 p.m.

Gatineau police arrested three youths between the ages of 12 and 13 for questioning, and said more arrests could be made.

Two students, a boy and a girl, were treated for burn injuries and taken to hospital.

The fire forced the school to be evacuated.

Students and staff were housed in a neighbouring arena as well as Société de transport de l'Outaouais buses.