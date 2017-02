L'École des Belles-Rives in Gatineau will be closed Monday as crews continue to clean up significant water damage caused by a broken radiator this weekend.

Patrick Courville, a spokesperson for La Commission scolaire des Draveurs school board, said steam from a radiator caused the sprinkler system to go off, flooding the school's gym, music room and six classrooms.

Crews were called in Saturday to clean up the mess at the Rue Forget school.

Courville said he hopes to have it done by Monday.