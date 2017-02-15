Gatineau's city council is all for changes being proposed by Quebec's provincial government that would boost municipal powers and grant cities more ways to raise revenues.

Gatineau is also suggesting its own local tweaks to Bill 122, which was tabled in Quebec's National Assembly in early December.

The city is heavily dependent on property taxes — they account for 87 per cent of revenues in its $580 million budget — even though, like many cities, it's now spending money to tackle complicated social problems and boost economic development, which goes far beyond basic services such as snow removal and garbage pickup.

"This is an important moment in the history of (Quebec's) municipalities," Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin told reporters in French. He welcomed the chance to be partners with the provincial government, rather than always feeling dependent on it.

At a meeting on Feb. 14, Gatineau's city council unanimously approved a paper setting out its position on the bill. The municipality will have its turn presenting to a committee of MLAs on Feb. 21.

Here are some of the changes that Quebec's municipalities could see under Bill 122:

Financial reporting: Staff could spend less time producing many financial documents and reports, and focus on one annual report to the province.

Gatineau-friendly amendments

Beyond the changes being proposed to laws affecting all Quebec municipalities, Gatineau wants to point out changes that it would like to see that would help its own situation: