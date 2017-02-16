Seventy-nine patients at a psychiatric hospital in Gatineau will have to wait at least six months before they can return to their beds, following a major flood caused by an attempted escape in early February.

In the meantime, the patients will be housed at a combination of health facilities across Gatineau, depending on their needs and risk to the community, according to an update on Thursday by Gatineau health officials.

This is a result of severe flooding at the Pierre-Janet psychiatric hospital on February 3, when a patient broke a pipe in the building's sprinkler system while trying to escape.

According to the health officials, water flowed from the second floor, through the main floor, and all the way into basement, damaging 75 per cent of the hospital.

Repairing the facility will take six months as crews must deal with the presence of asbestos insulation, which can become dangerous if disturbed.

Challenge to relocate 79 patients

Immediately following the flood, all patients were moved to alternate locations, including 46 who were moved to the hospital's juvenile pavilion next door.

Daniel Tardif, associate president and CEO of the Centre de santé et services sociaux de Gatineau, says it will take six months to fully repair the Pierre-Janet psychiatric hospital. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

But there's a problem with the pavilion — it wasn't built to accommodate adults.

"The area for teenagers is adequate. But in the area for the children, you have very small toilets and tables, so we're looking to relocate the patients who are in there," said Daniel Tardif, associate president and CEO of Centre de santé et services sociaux de Gatineau.

As a result, 16 patients will be moved out of the juvenile pavilion, while 30 will remain in the roomier adolescent section.

Long-term care facility to house temporary unit

Those 16 patients will be housed at the Foyer du Bonheur, a long-term care centre, where office workers will clear out the sixth floor to make room for the temporary guests.

The sixth floor of the Foyer du Bonheur long-term care centre will be converted into temporary beds for 16 patients while the Pierre-Janet psychiatric hospital undergoes major repairs. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Tardif said the hospital will screen patients to determine who makes the move to Foyer du Bonheur.

"We'll be careful not to send criminals or people with serious behavioural issues, and we'll send the nurses and doctors who are used to caring for them," said Tardif.

The remaining patients will continue to be spread out at two other facilities. Fifteen young patients will remain in the former residences at the Centre jeunesse de l'Outaouais.

Another eighteen patients will remain at the Hull hospital.

According to Tardif, the entire exercise of relocating 79 patients and 50 health-care workers has been a good example of teamwork.

"It's been a big show of solidarity, with unions and employees and everybody coming together," said Tardif. "This was nice to see."