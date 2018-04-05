Gatineau girls protest their school's dress code

A group of girls at l'École secondaire Mont-Bleu in Gatineau are protesting their school's dress code, charging it is unfair to female students.

Earlier this week, the girls were told they would have to change or go home because their jeans had holes in them or they were wearing tight pants. They say their school's dress code is unfair and should be applied to boys, girls and staff members equally.

The girls argue that male students sometimes wear jeans with holes in them and are not forced to change.

The girls are wearing yellow squares on their clothing this week as part of a protest over the school's ban. Students in other Quebec schools have worn the squares in a similar protests of school dress codes.

La Commission scolaire des Portages-de-l'Outaouais confirmed about 50 students came to school on Tuesday dressed in ways that did not conform to the dress code and they were told to go home and change.