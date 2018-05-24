Death of woman and baby could have been prevented, coroner finds

A coroner's report into the deaths of a 32-year-old woman and her baby at Hull Hospital has found that a lack of training and emergency caesarian kits may have contributed to the deaths.

Marie-Jacque Fortin collapsed at her home on March 7, 2016, suffering from respiratory distress. She was 39 weeks pregnant.

Her spouse called 911 and paramedics treated her at the scene for 24 minutes before taking Fortin to Hull Hospital. Her heart had stopped twice.

The hospital was close to the home but doesn't have an obstetrics department, so an obstetrician had to be brought in from Gatineau Hospital. An emergency caesarian section was finally performed about 36 minutes after she arrived at the hospital, and an hour after paramedics first arrived at her home.

It was too late. The woman had died of an amniotic embolism and her baby, named Alexie, did not survive.

Delay a concern

Coroner Pascale Boulay found they both would have had a better chance of survival if the emergency caesarian had been performed sooner. Medical literature calls for an immediate caesarian on patients who are more than 20 weeks pregnant if CPR isn't working.

She recommended that the government improve training for frontline staff, and that hospitals be equipped with emergency caesarian kits at all times.

Le Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSS Outaouais), which manages the Hull Hospital, said it's already working to address the recommendations, which it received last week.

The hospital's spokesperson, Geneviève Côté, said their thoughts are with Fortin's family and that they're working to put the emergency caesarian kits in place and train staff.

'We had no idea of these shortcomings, spouse says

Fortin's spouse, Jean-Philippe Bousquet, called the coroner's report and recommendations "a step in the right direction," he said in French.

He finds it unacceptable that it happened in a large urban centre like Gatineau, and that he hopes it will never happen again.

"That night we had no idea of these shortcomings. We arrived at Hull Hospital and everything happened quickly, but we had no reason to believe that a trauma centre did not have caesarian section available," Bousquet said in French.

He's also calling on CISSS Outaouais to better support victims of similar tragedies, saying that he left the hospital after the deaths feeling abandoned, and that no help from a social worker was provided.