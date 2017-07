A man was beaten and stabbed in the back in a Gatineau apartment on Thursday night, police say.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the Masson-Angers area of the city.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries, got stitches and was discharged overnight.

Everyone involved in the incident are known to each other, Gatineau police said.

The investigation continues. No other information was immediately available.