A Gatineau elementary school was evacuated Friday afternoon during a tactical police operation that ended with the arrest of three boys.

Police said in a news release they were called to the corner of St-René Boulevard West and Gauthier Street when someone driving there said one of their vehicle's windows suddenly shattered.

The driver told police they saw someone in the window of a nearby building with a gun.

Officers set up a security perimeter because école l'Odyssée was nearby, and at first kept students inside for about two hours, according to what school staff told Radio-Canada.

Students were eventually allowed out to get picked up on a nearby street.

Three boys under age 18 were arrested without incident in connection with the incident, police said.

The perimeter was lifted around 6 p.m. Friday.

No charges had been laid as of early Saturday morning.