A Gatineau police officer has received a six-day suspension without pay for making racist comments while arresting a Muslim man almost five years ago.
Const. Charles Carpentier made the comments to Walid Benmoussa during a drug-related bust on Aug. 16, 2012. The officer was found guilty of several offences by Quebec's police ethics committee in July 2014.
In a penalty decision dated July 18, 2017, the committee wrote that Benmoussa was arrested during a drug bust that resulted from a drug trafficking investigation into his friend.
Benmoussa was found to be in possession of one gram each of hashish and marijuana.
He was handcuffed and brought into a Gatineau police cruiser, where Carpentier told Benmoussa: "Tu pues de la yeulle estie de rapace." There is no direct translation of the French phrase, but it roughly translates to "You f---ing parasite, your breath stinks."
Benmoussa replied his breath was bad because it was Ramadan and he had been fasting all day.
Carpentier replied: "Vous les Arabes, vous êtes des esties de rapace," which translates roughly into "You Arabs, you're all f---ing parasites."
Carpentier has been an officer since November 2008.
Benmoussa pleaded guilty to drug possession charges and received an absolute discharge in June 2014.