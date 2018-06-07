Skip to Main Content
Gatineau police operation underway at Motel Ritz
New

About a dozen tactical officers stationed outside motel on Boulevard Gréber

CBC News ·
Gatineau police officers with firearms were stationed outside Motel Ritz Thursday afternoon for a police operation. (Nathalie Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

A police operation is underway at a motel on Boulevard Gréber, police in Gatineau, Que., said Thursday.

At about 9 a.m., officers were called to Motel Ritz near rue Pointe-Gatineau for a report of a theft.

Police later learned that a weapon was found in one of the motel rooms and are trying to determine whether someone is barricaded inside with it.

About a dozen tactical officers are stationed outside.

No streets had been blocked off as of 2 p.m. Thursday, but access to a parking lot has been blocked off.

With files from Radio-Canada

