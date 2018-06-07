New
Gatineau police operation underway at Motel Ritz
A police operation is underway at Motel Ritz on Boulevard Gréber, police in Gatineau, Que., said Thursday.
About a dozen tactical officers stationed outside motel on Boulevard Gréber
At about 9 a.m., officers were called to Motel Ritz near rue Pointe-Gatineau for a report of a theft.
Police later learned that a weapon was found in one of the motel rooms and are trying to determine whether someone is barricaded inside with it.
About a dozen tactical officers are stationed outside.
No streets had been blocked off as of 2 p.m. Thursday, but access to a parking lot has been blocked off.
With files from Radio-Canada