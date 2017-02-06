A Gatineau police officer is expected to be charged for impaired driving after he was pulled over on Highway 50 early Sunday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec said they pulled over a driver at about 3 a.m. Sunday on Highway 50 East near the exit of the Boulevard De La Gappe in Gatineau.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, is a Gatineau police officer, the provincial police force said in a news release.

He is expected to face charges of impaired driving and driving a vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

His licence was suspended for 90 days.

He was released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.