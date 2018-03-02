A Gatineau police officer has been suspended from duty after being criminally charged with uttering threats and harassment.

In a news release from the Gatineau Police Service on Friday, the police force said the officer, Jonathan Lévesque, made threats to certain city employees on Feb. 27. Police arrested the officer when he showed up to work Friday morning.

After appearing in court, he was released from custody on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

The news release said Gatineau police's professional standards section will also conduct an internal investigation into the matter.

The officer has been suspended with pay.

Gatineau police said they would not comment further on the case.