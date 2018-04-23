Gatineau police launch homicide investigation into weekend death

Gatineau police are now investigating the death of man whose body was discovered in his home on the weekend as a homicide.

Officers called to do a wellness check discovered the body of 23-year-old Joey Morin in the basement of his home on rue Fernand Arvisais near boulevard Maloney Est just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

An autopsy performed Monday morning has led police to believe Morin was killed, Gatineau police said in a news release.

The investigation, including canvassing neighbours, continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gatineau police at 819-243-4636 extension 1, where they can leave an anonymous tip.