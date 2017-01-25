Quebec's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a 34-year-old woman was critically injured during an arrest by Gatineau police on Tuesday.

Gatineau police say officers received a noise complaint regarding an apartment at 24 Charles-Albanel Rd. in the area of Mont-Bleu Boulevard at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday.

In a statement, Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, or BEI, says officers entered the apartment by forcing open the door and then "faced an agitated woman who was delirious and hit her head."

Officers then handcuffed the woman and called an ambulance as "her health seemed to deteriorate," the BEI statement reads. She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The BEI conducts investigations of police when a member of the public dies or is seriously injured when involved with police or is injured by a firearm used by a police officer.

A 34-year-old woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after being arrested at 24 Charles-Albanel Rd. by Gatineau police. (Stéphane Beaudoin)

The bureau says it has assigned eight investigators to the case, adding they arrived in Gatineau around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The Sûreté du Québec will assist the BEI in the investigation.