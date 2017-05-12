Gatineau police have launched an internal investigation after an officer's gun went off during an arrest Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. at 34 Claire Street as police were attempting to arrest a suspect they say was wanted for a violent crime.

Early findings suggest the gun might have gone off as the officer was returning it to its holster, the Gatineau Police Service said in a media release.

No one was hurt when the gun fired, police said.

The investigation is now in the hands of the force's professional standards and internal affairs division, and forensic investigators were on the scene Friday afternoon, attempting to find out what happened.

The suspect, meanwhile, was arrested and taken into custody, police said.