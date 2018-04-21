Skip to Main Content
Gatineau police investigating suspicious death

Notifications

Gatineau police investigating suspicious death

Gatineau police are investigating after a body was found near Maloney Boulevard East Saturday afternoon.

Man's body was found in Gatineau home

CBC News ·
Gatineau police are investigating after a body was found around 9:55 a.m. Saturday near Maloney Boulevard East in Gatineau. (Radio-Canada/Estelle Côté-Sroka)

Gatineau police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found near Maloney Boulevard East in Gatineau Saturday afternoon. 

Police received a call at 9:55 a.m. after a body was found in a Gatineau home.

No further details have been released about the investigation, which is ongoing. 

Investigators were called to the scene and set up a security perimeter.

Police discovered a body in Gatineau Saturday afternoon. (Radio-Canada/Estelle Côté-Sroka)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us