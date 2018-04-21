Gatineau police investigating suspicious death
Gatineau police are investigating after a body was found near Maloney Boulevard East Saturday afternoon.
Man's body was found in Gatineau home
Police received a call at 9:55 a.m. after a body was found in a Gatineau home.
No further details have been released about the investigation, which is ongoing.
Investigators were called to the scene and set up a security perimeter.