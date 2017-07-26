Gatineau police are asking for the public's help to find those responsible for causing thousands of dollars in damage to a cemetery earlier this month.

Several gravestones were toppled over at St-Grégoire De Nazianz on Buckingham Avenue sometime between late in the afternoon on July 4 and early morning on July 5 and then again sometime between July 17 and 18.

On Thursday, investigators will be at the cemetery between 9:30 a.m. and 3p.m. to speak with anyone who may have information, no matter how trivial, to add to the investigation.

If you have information about the damage, you can contact the SPVG info line at 819-243-INFO (4636), extension 5.