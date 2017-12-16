A woman in her 60s is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the Lady Aberdeen Bridge in Gatineau Saturday afternoon, police say.

The woman was walking east on rue Jacques-Cartier when she was hit by a westbound vehicle about to turn onto boulevard Fournier.

The driver then fled the scene, police said.

Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

As of 5:30 p.m., the southbound lanes of the Lady Abderdeen bridge remained closed to traffic.

Police continue to investigate.