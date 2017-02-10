The City of Gatineau is offering grants to families and first-time home-buyers to get them to buy property and live in downtown Hull, in another bid to revitalize the downtown core.

More than three-quarters of downtown Hull's residents are renters, according to the city.

"It's the social mix. You need a bit of everything to make an environment representative but also a vibrant community," said Myriam Nadeau, a city councillor and the chair of its housing committee.

"Families, once they get in, often it's for generations to come. People take root and that brings a sense of belonging. That brings pride. That brings investment and time and energy in your community."

$5,000 grants, plus more for families with children

Gatineau is offering a $5,000 grant, but property owners with a child under the age of 18 — or even those expecting a child within nine months of the home purchase — can receive an extra $2,500.

They have to make the home their principal residence, and live there for at least three years.

Gatineau figures it could help 45 households, who buy single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes or even buildings that house a home and business.

The city has set aside $300,000 for the program, which started on Jan. 1. It will hand out the money to successful applicants until the end of 2019, or until the funds run out.

Gatineau says these home buyers can also be eligible for an extra $6,250 to $20,000 grant under its home renovation program.

Separate, construction program still being offered

Revitalizing the core has long been a priority for Gatineau city council, said Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin

Part of a city's spirit is defined by its downtown, he said.

But Pedneaud-Jobin acknowledged that there's no single fix, and noted that Gatineau has already taken steps to add cultural events and artists live-work spaces, as well as improve infrastructure.

Gatineau has also been running a construction program for the island of Hull since January 2015 to encourage 4,000 new dwellings to be built.

That program offers a rebate on property taxes to those who develop on vacant land and parking lots

A map of the areas of Vieux Hull where properties are eligible for the housing grant:

