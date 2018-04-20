Gatineau Park to partially reopen Saturday

Gatineau Park is set to partially reopen Saturday after it closed earlier this week due to the ice storm, according to a news release from the National Capital Commission.

Lauriault Trail, Sugarbush Trail, Capital Trail and Pioneers Trail will reopen, while all backcountry trails and rock climbing sites will remain closed, the release said.

The parking lots providing access to the main trails will also reopen, except for P13 at Meech Lake and the parking lot and trail for Luskville Falls.

The reopening of the park's roads for motorists, which was scheduled for May 4, has been postponed.

'Considerable debris remains'

The NCC first announced Gatineau Park's closure on Monday, and later said the cleanup would take at least a week.

According to the release, crews have been working hard to inspect and clear trails.

"Large branches and trees have been removed but considerable debris remains on the ground," the release stated.

It added that no park facilities, such as shelters and ready-to-camp units, were damaged in the storm.

The NCC also said it will be looking for volunteers to help clear trails, and in the meantime advises visitors to respect signs and closures as work to make the park safe for visitors continues.