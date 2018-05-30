2 dead in single-car crash in Gatineau Park

Two people are dead after the car they were travelling in crashed into trees along the Champlain Parkway in Gatineau Park late Tuesday night.

It happened just before midnight on the section of road leading up to the Champlain Lookout.

The impact triggered both front airbags and caused significant damage to the car.

The male and female were both found unconscious. Their ages are unknown and RCMP have not yet released their names.

Speeding was likely a factor in the crash, and RCMP are reminding motorists to respect the speed limit in the park.

The section of the Champlain Parkway north of promenade du Lac-Fortune remained closed Wednesday morning.