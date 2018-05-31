After two people were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, some drivers and cyclists say Gatineau Park should be closed overnight to stop what they see as a speeding problem.

A man and woman, who were both in their early 20s, died when their car left the Champlain Parkway near the Huron Lookout just before midnight on Tuesday.

2 dead in single-car crash in Gatineau Park

RCMP say speeding was likely a factor.

Officers have not yet named the victims as they notify family.

The car crashed into trees along the Champlain Parkway just before midnight Tuesday. (SB/Radio-Canada)

'It could have been us'

Motorcycle riders say Gatineau Park's smooth asphalt, winding roads and lack of vehicles or police make it attractive to speeders.

Nick Klimowicz visits the park once a week on his motorcycle to watch the sunset and regularly sees people going over the speed limit.

"There is definitely speeding that goes on here," said Nick Klimowicz

"I think it's because the roads are in such good shape and there's not a lot of motorists on them."



Camila Calvi, 18, says she remembers being in a car two years ago with friends who drove around the park at 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

"It was scary," said Calvi.

"Things could have happened. Things could have gone wrong. It could have been us in that crash."

She's now older and wiser, but says she still has a lot of friends who still race around Gatineau Park for the thrill.

She says closing the gates at night to motorists could prevent another tragedy.

Camila Calvi says she has friends that speed through Gatineau Park for the thrill of it. She worries about another tragedy in the park. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

Lack of police presence, say cyclists

Cyclist Albert Saikaley agrees.

"You're not going to stop people from speeding," said Saikaley. "At least close it off."

He's been biking in the park for 30 years and says he's yet to see RCMP patrolling the roads.

"I've heard of speed traps the odd time but I've never personally seen police here," said Saikley.

Cyling enthusiast Doug Van Den Ham says he regularly spots tracks where cars have driven off the road and has a few times seen cars still stuck in the embankment in the morning.

He also thinks closing the park at night could help.

"I think the cover of darkness is definitely emboldening some people," said Van Den Ham.

"If there aren't the resources to police throughout the night and deal with racing up there, that might be the best option."

Nick Klimowicz says as a motorcycle rider he doesn't like the idea of shutting down Gatineau Park at night. He thinks the park could be patrolled by police more. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

Others say it should be up to police to crack down on the problem rather than shutting down the roads at night.

"I think the roads are here for everybody and we should just share responsibility," said motorcycle driver Klimowicz.

"It could be patrolled more."

RCMP say it regularly patrols the park including at night and is working with partners to improve public safety in the park.



As for the NCC, it says it wouldn't comment at this time out of respect for the victims and families.