4 teens injured in Gatineau Park crash

Four teenagers were injured in a crash on the Champlain Parkway in Gatineau Park Monday evening.

Gatineau paramedics said they were called to the parkway near the Mont-King pathway around 5:45 p.m.

They said two 18-year-old men and two 17-year-old girls suffered multiple minor injuries and were taken to hospital in Gatineau.

The collision occurred just a few kilometres from the scene of a fatal crash on May 29. That crash, which occurred closer to Champlain Lookout, led to calls from some Gatineau Park users to close the park at night to deter speeding drivers.