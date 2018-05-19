Gatineau Park campgrounds are finally open — but don't light any fires

Gatineau Park's campgrounds are finally open for the season, but don't expect to be toasting marshmallows under the stars this weekend.

On Thursday morning, with a spell of dry weather looming, Quebec's ministry of forests, wildlife and parks imposed a widespread ban on campfires in the province.

By Friday afternoon, more than 100 fires in the province had destroyed over 80 hectares of land.

Anyone who violates the ban could face a fine, the ministry said.

'We have to be very cautious'

The ban comes as Gatineau Park has opened just under half its campsites following a nasty late spring ice storm that felled trees and left debris scattered on trails and parkways.

They were initially scheduled to open May 11.

The fire ban covers campfires and non-propane barbecues at Gatineau Park, said Alain d'Entremont, senior manager of visitor services and recreational programs.

"Having a fire is a big part of the camping experience. But you know, we have to make sure that we don't have a forest fire," d'Entremont said.

"It's very dry. There's not [much] leaf cover preventing the sun from hitting the ground. So it's a time of the year where we have to be very cautious."

Conservation officers and patrollers will be out making sure campers are abiding by the ban, he said.

Fire hazard conditions in Quebec as of the afternoon of May 18, 2018. The most extreme fire risk — marked in red on the map — covers a wide swath of western Quebec, including Gatineau Park. ((sopfeu.qc.ca))

Debris hanging around

Visitors will also notice some of the debris from last month's storm along the sides of the trails and parkways, d'Entremont added.

That's because the cleanup took place during the nesting season for migratory birds, limiting the scope of the work.

"The law is very clear as to things we cannot do. We cannot just take the [debris] and shove it into the woods or the forest," d'Entremont said.

"There's a lot of birds nesting on the ground. Or, you know, some very small bird will have a small nest on a ... low-hanging branch."

A more fulsome cleanup will happen in late August or September, he said.