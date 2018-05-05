Campers with reservations in Gatineau Park next weekend will have to reschedule or cancel their plans because spring cleanup has delayed the opening of park's campsites.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has pushed back the opening of the parkways from May 4 to May 18 and, as a result, the park's 300 campsites and facilities also will not open until that date.

They had been scheduled to open May 11.

"Visitors who had a reservation for the period from May 11 to May 17 will be offered a choice of either a credit for another date or a refund," said Dominique LeBlanc, an NCC spokesperson.

Ice storm, late spring to blame

While most trails in Gatineau Park are now open for walking, hiking and road biking, the parkways remain closed to motorists.

That's in part because of the late spring and April's ice storm, both of which have delayed cleanup efforts, according to the NCC.

"There was still snow and ice up until very late last week on the parkways. So we have to make sure they're all clean and they're all safe before we open up the campgrounds," LeBlanc said.

Weekend forecast in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GatineauPark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GatineauPark</a>: muddy and wet! Help us protect the network by sticking to the main or paved trails. <a href="https://t.co/VY4RnCHLOS">pic.twitter.com/VY4RnCHLOS</a> —@NCC_GatPark

Debris on mountain bike trails

Alain D'Entremont, the NCC's senior manager of visitor services and recreational programs, said the park's mountain biking trails also still need to be cleared of both trail debris and objects caught in the tree canopy.

D'Entremont said cleanup efforts typically take more than a week after the spring thaw and also need to account for the nesting season of the park's birds, which is currently underway.

He said the mountain biking trails should open on time later this month.