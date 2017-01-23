After only eight months behind the team's bench, Gatineau Olympiques head coach Mario Duhamel has been fired.

Duhamel will be replaced by assistant coach Éric Landry, the team announced at a press conference Monday.

Landry played 68 NHL games over four seasons with the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadiens. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

A Gatineau native, Landry, 42, played in 68 NHL games over four seasons with the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadiens.

He has been with the Olympiques since 2012.

Duhamel was hired in June 2016 after former coach Benoit Groulx left to coach the Syracuse Crunch, a farm team for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Olympiques are currently in last place in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's west division and 16th overall, with 19 wins in 47 games.

Duhamel's firing comes after the team's fourth straight loss.