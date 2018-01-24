A 69-year-old Gatineau man was killed in a crash on County Road 43 in North Stormont Tuesday night.

Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP say the victim was driving alone westbound when he crossed the centre line after passing MacMillan Road around 10:10 p.m.

He collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by a 34-year-old woman from Cornwall and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police aren't naming the victim because they don't feel they've contacted enough of the people who knew him.

The other driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries that aren't considered life threatening, according to police.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The road has since reopened.