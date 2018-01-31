Gatineau police are sharing few details about a suspicious death investigation on rue Napoléon-Groulx, east of the city core.

In a news release, police said their investigation started around 5:30 p.m. on the street, which is just north of boulevard Maloney.

Sources tell Radio-Canada the victim's brother phoned police and asked them to do a wellness check after not hearing from his sister for two days.

Officers set up a security perimeter and expect to be there for much of the day.

They said they're not releasing more information right now to protect their investigation.