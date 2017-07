One person is in custody after a stabbing in Gatineau's Hull sector sent a 34-year-old man to hospital early Monday morning.

Gatineau police were called to the Oscar Goulet cul-de-sac around 2:30 a.m., where they found the injured man. The victim was sent to hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police arrested a man at the scene who will be questioned by investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.