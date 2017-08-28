The body of a woman from L'Orignal, Ont., has been found after a kayak capsized Saturday on a river in Quebec's Mont-Tremblant National Park.

The woman — identified as 56-year-old Carole Gagnon, who was originally from the east Gatineau community of Buckingham, Que. — was paddling with a man along rivière du Diable when their kayak capsized around 2:30 p.m.

The man managed to get out of the water but Gagnon disappeared, according to Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Marc Tessier.

Police, a police helicopter and firefighters launched a search and hours later found Gagnon's body about 100 metres from where the kayak had capsized.

Foul play is not suspected, Tessier said.