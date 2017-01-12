Warning: The following account from the fourth day of testimony at the trial of a Val-des-Monts, Que., man facing incest and sexual assault charges contains descriptions of events some readers may find deeply disturbing.

A third daughter of a Val-des-Monts, Que., man on trial for incest and sexual assault told a Gatineau court she spent her childhood in perpetual panic, constantly fearing her father's next assault.

Nathalie Lesage, 47, is one of three women who allege their father sexually assaulted them for years.

On Thursday she and two of her sisters — 53-year-old Lucie Lesage and 45-year-old Chantal Knippenberg — won the right to have a publication ban on their names lifted, and in so doing, allow for the publication of their father's name.

Jacques Roger Lesage, 79, faces three charges of incest, two of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.

Abuse began at age 5, court hears

Nathalie Lesage was emotional and at times sobbing as she told the court on Thursday that her father first molested her when she was five years old. She said he first raped her when she was eight.

She told the court that to ensure her silence, her father told her that he knew police officers and that none of them would believe her if she told them about the assaults.

Fearing separation from her family, she said she kept silent.

Her childhood was spent in a state of perpetual panic, anticipating her father's next assault, she told the court.

Throughout her testimony, the accused looked at the witness without showing any particular emotion.

Sisters testified to years of abuse

Lucie Lesage, 53, testified Tuesday and Wednesday about the more than 30 years during which she said she was sexually abused and terrorized by her father. (Sketch by Laurie Foster-Macleod for CBC/Radio-Canada)

Earlier this week Lucie Lesage told the court about the more than 30 years during which she said she was sexually abused and terrorized by her father.

She said she had three children by her father, the first when she was just 13 years old.

A publication ban remains in effect on the identities of those children, now all adults.

Chantal Knippenberg also testified on Wednesday, saying she endured years of sexual abuse, and told the court her father had ruined her childhood.

The trial, which began Monday, is expected to last two to three weeks.

