Warning: the following story contains testimony from the trial of a man facing incest and sexual assault charges contains descriptions of events some readers may find deeply disturbing.

Lawyers for the Crown and the defence both took aim in their closing arguments at the reliability of testimony heard in court during the trial of a 79-year-old Val-des-Monts, Que., man accused of incest and sexual assault, including fathering children with his daughter.

Jacques Roger Lesage, a father of eight, is facing three charges of incest, two charges of indecent assault and one charge of sexual assault in relation to three of his daughters.

Three of his daughters testified in a Gatineau courtroom last week about their childhood, alleging prolonged abuse by their father.

The identities of victims in sexual assault cases are typically protected by a publication ban, but the women in this case asked for it to be lifted so that their father's name could be published.

Lucie Lesage, 53, testified she was sexually abused and terrorized for more than 30 years by her father.

She said she had three children by her father, the first when she was just 13 years old. DNA testing confirmed Lesage's paternity of two of the children, which is among the agreed statement of facts in the case.

In his closing arguments on Tuesday, defence lawyer Antonio Cabral reminded the jury that they need to find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Cabral reminded them that Jacques Lesage had told the court he did not think Lucie was his child at the time because he thought his wife had borne the child after an extramarital affair. He argued that Lesage's uncertainty about Lucie's parentage should raise questions about the incest charge.

Cabral also said his client denied the accusations of the other two daughters, and that inconsistencies in their testimony raises questions about their credibility.

Lucie Lesage, 53, testified about the more than 30 years she was sexually abused and terrorized by her father. (Sketch by Laurie Foster-Macleod for CBC/Radio-Canada)

Crown says accused was vague, contradictory

But Crown prosecutor Nadine Piché argued the testimony of Lucie Lesage and her sisters Nathalie Lesage, 49, and Chantal Knippenberg, 45, was clear consistent and rich in detail. She said that their credibility was beyond reproach.

All three women described being sexually assaulted for the first time when they were seven or eight years old, and described a culture of fear and intimidation in which they were afraid to speak out for fear of harming the family.

In contrast, Piché characterized Jacques Lesage's testimony as vague, saying he spoke in generalities and frequently contradicted himself during his testimony.

​The jury is set to receive instructions ahead of deliberations when the trial resumes on Wednesday.

