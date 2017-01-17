Warning: the following story contains testimony from the trial of a man facing incest and sexual assault charges contains descriptions of events some readers may find deeply disturbing.

The Crown and defence are expected to present their closing arguments in a Gatineau court today in the trial of a 79-year-old Val-des-Monts, Que., man accused of incest and sexual assault, crimes involving three of his daughters.

Jacques Roger Lesage, a father of eight, is facing three charges of incest, two charges of sexual assault and one charge of indecent assault.

He was the only witness called to testify by the defence.

Three of his daughters testified about their childhood, alleging prolonged abuse by their father.

One of his daughters, 53-year-old Lucie Lesage, told the court she was sexually abused and terrorized for more than 30 years by her father.

Lucie Lesage, 53, testified about the more than 30 years she was sexually abused and terrorized by her father. (Sketch by Laurie Foster-Macleod for CBC/Radio-Canada)

She said she had three children by her father, the first when she was just 13 years old. Lucie Lesage was the first to go to police to launch a complaint against her father.

DNA testing confirmed Lesage's paternity of two of the children, which is among the agreed statement of facts in the case.

In cross-examination, the Crown prosecutor said Lesage had denied Lucie's claims of abuse in his statement to police when he was arrested in 2014 — and only changed his testimony when presented with the DNA evidence.

Lesage admitted under cross-examination that he had sexually-assaulted his daughter, but said he did not think Lucie was his child at the time because he thought his wife had borne the child after an extramarital affair.

He also said that he didn't believe her pregnancies were the results of his assaults at the time.

Denies assaults against 2 other daughters

Lesage denied assaulting two of his daughters, Nathalie Lesage and Chantal Knippenberg.

"Never, never, never," he told the court in French when asked about their accusations. He said he had never been alone with them.

Nathalie Lesage, 49, told the court her father first molested her when she was five and first raped her when she was eight.

She said most of the assaults happened in motel rooms, where her father would make her drink alcohol beforehand.

Nathalie said her father told her he knew police officers and that they would not believe her if she came forward.

Knippenberg, 45, was born out of an extramarital relationship. She told the court her father began sexually assaulting her when she was seven when she was integrated into her father's household.

She said she didn't tell anyone about the abuse because she didn't want to break up the family.

Both of Lucie's sisters went to police after she came forward. They told the court they did not know each other's stories before it became public.

The identities of victims in sexual assault cases are typically protected by a publication ban, but the women in this case asked for it to be lifted so their father's name could be published.

