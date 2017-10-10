A man accused of attacking two employees at the Hull Hospital last week could face charges, Gatineau police said Tuesday.

According to police, a patient in his 70s threatened a hospital staff member with a syringe around 6:30 a.m. last Friday.

Police said two people were injured before officers managed to disarm the man with a stun gun.

The patient was arrested, but was quickly released so he could undergo medical treatment.

A third person went into shock, police said. The two employees who sustained physical injuries have returned to work, while the third remains on sick leave.

Police said an incident file has been submitted to the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales, who will decide whether to lay charges.