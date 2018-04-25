Skip to Main Content
Gatineau Hospital forced to use bottled water

Some areas of the Gatineau Hospital have resorted to using bottled water because tap water was running slightly brown Wednesday.

Tap water running brown but otherwise safe, regional health authority says

CBC News ·
Bottled water was handed out at the Gatineau Hospital on Wednesday as a precaution, said an Outaouais regional health authority spokesperson.

Patricia Rhéaume, a spokesperson for the regional health authority, said the brown water is still potable and doesn't pose a health risk.

The brown water was discovered early Wednesday morning. Bottled water was distributed as a precaution, Rhéaume said.

