The death of an 83-year-old woman, who was from a well-known family in Gatineau's Hull neighbourhood, is now considered a homicide and a 21-year-old man arrested Wednesday remains in custody.

Gatineau police received a call at noon Wednesday about an agitated man who was acting suspiciously on Boulevard de la Cité-des-jeunes.

When officers arrived they found a man at the back of a home at 171 Boul. de la Cité-des-jeunes. As they were investigating, police discovered a woman's body.

Police initially considered the death suspicious but confirmed it was a homicide Thursday morning.

The agitated man at the scene was arrested Wednesday, police said. His identity has not been released.

Relatives identified the victim as Thérèse Gauvreau. She was part of a family well known in the Outaouais for running the business Gauvreau Top Soil. The house where her body was found is registered to the company.

The investigation continues.