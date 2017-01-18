Gatineau police are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death after they found a body at a home in the city's Hull neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Police said they were responding to a call at noon about an agitated man who was acting suspiciously.

They found a man at the back of 171 Boul. de la Cité-des-jeunes in Hull, and said while investigating they discovered a dead body at the address.

Gatineau police said they consider the death suspicious and have arrested the man at the scene.

Police will be providing an update at the scene later this afternoon.