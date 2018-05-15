Suspect arrested in Gatineau homicide

Gatineau Police have a suspect in custody in connection to the homicide of a 23-year-old man found dead in his home in April.

Joey Morin was found dead in the home of his basement on rue Fernand Arvisais near boulevard Maloney Est on April 21. Police said an autopsy showed significant head trauma and that he'd died sometime between April 13 and April 21.

Police have a 28-year-old man in custody and expect him to make his first court appearance Wednesday. He was arrested Tuesday without incident in Rouyn-Noranda in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue area of Quebec, about six hours north of Gatineau.

He was a close friend of Morin's and left the area shortly after Morin's death, police said.

Morin's death was Gatineau's second homicide of 2018. The suspect's name and specific charges have not yet been released.